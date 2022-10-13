Jones (ankle) remained limited at Thursday's practice.
After being inactive in Week 4 due to an ankle issue, Jones was back in uniform for this past Sunday's loss to the Texans, en route to logging 60 snaps and catching three of his eight targets for 12 yards. After logging limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, Jones will probably have to practice fully Friday to avoid a Week 6 injury designation, but so far there's been nothing to suggest that he's suffered any setbacks that would put his availability for this weekend's game against the Colts in danger.