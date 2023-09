Jones (knee) is on the field for the Jaguars' first possession of the second half of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Jones failed to corral either of his two targets before he exited the game in the first half due to a knee injury. Though he briefly returned to the sideline in the second quarter before retreating to the locker room again, Jones has been given the green light to return to action coming out of halftime.