Both Jones and Trevor Lawrence (concussion) were missing from practice Wednesday. Jones was called week-to-week by coach Doug Pederson earlier Wednesday, so his absence is hardly surprising. If Jones is unable to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Parker Washington and Jamal Agnew could be in line for larger roles in a Jacksonville offense that could have C.J. Beathard at quarterback.