Jones brought in eight of 10 targets for 68 yards in the Jaguars' 27-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Jones checked in second across the board to Christian Kirk in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon for the Jaguars. The veteran possession receiver has been a trusted target of Trevor Lawrence's all season, now having logged double-digit looks on three occasions and at least eight in five games overall. Jones' fantasy value is capped somewhat by his short-area role, but he'll continue to offer plenty of PPR value in a Week 12 home matchup against the Ravens following the Week 11 bye.