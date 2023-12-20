Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Jones (hamstring) is week-to-week, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Jones injured his hamstring late during Jacksonville's 23-7 loss to the Ravens in Week 15, and it seems like the issue could require him to miss some time. The wideout was also dealing with a knee injury prior to leaving the Sunday night loss. With Christian Kirk (groin) already on short-term IR, any missed time on Jones' part would provide a path for Parker Washington and Jamal Agnew to handle expanded roles behind Calvin Ridley.