Jones caught 10 of 11 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers.

The journeyman receiver seems to have found a home with his fourth NFL club. Jones set a new career high with 10 grabs, and his 14-yard score in the second quarter marked the first of three TD passes by Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars passing game will likely need to be sharp again in Week 4 as it tries to keep pace with Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.