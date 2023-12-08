Jones (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Jones was limited in all three of Jacksonville's practices throughout the week, but the Jaguars are comfortable enough with his health to make him available Sunday. With fellow wide receiver Christian Kirk (groin) having been placed on injured reserve Friday, Jones and Parker Washington could see more opportunities moving forward along with Calvin Ridley. Jones posted a season-high 78 receiving yards while Kirk exited early in Monday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals, but he may not have the luxury of working with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (ankle), who left the Week 13 game early with an injury of his own and is listed as questionable for Sunday.