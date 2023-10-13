Head coach Doug Pederson expects Jones (knee) to sit out Sunday's game against the Colts, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Jacksonville will release its official injury report later Friday, but the update from Pederson suggests Jones' fantasy managers can start fielding alternatives. Jones returned from a two-game absence due to a knee injury in Week 5 but aggravated the injury after scoring his second touchdown in three appearances. Jamal Agnew and Tim Jones could see more playing time if Jones is inactive as expected.