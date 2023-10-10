Jones (knee) is considered day-to-day following tests to diagnose the injury he suffered during Sunday's win over the Bills, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jones also missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a knee injury, and he was again forced off the field during Sunday's win after 38 offensive snaps. The wideout's status appears uncertain for Jacksonville's looming Week 6 divisional matchup against the Colts, but it at least appears that he's avoided a long-term issue. Jamal Agnew and Tim Jones will be set for increased roles if Jones has to miss any time.