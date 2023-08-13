Jones did record an official reception in Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, but he teamed up with Trevor Lawrence to complete a two-point attempt in the exhibition win.

Jones was active with the starters despite not being targeted, all but confirming his status as the third wideout on the depth chart behind Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk to begin the year. The 28-year-old posted his best fantasy output after joining the Jaguars last season, but the addition of Ridley this offseason could cut into his targets. Jones will look to get more involved in the team's next preseason game against the Lions on Saturday