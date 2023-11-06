Head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Jones (knee) is considered day-to-day, adding that the Jaguars haven't ruled out placing the receiver on injured reserve, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Though Jones took part in a workout Monday, the Jaguars apparently aren't yet convinced that he's fully past the knee injury and subsequent aggravation of the issue that kept him out for five of the team's last six games before a Week 9 bye. Since a stint on IR is still considered a possibility for Jones, he may need to practice in at least a limited capacity this week for the Jaguars to have more confidence that he'll avoid a longer-term absence. If Jones remains out for this Sunday's game against the 49ers, the Jaguars would likely turn to the trio of Tim Jones, Jamal Agnew and Elijah Cooks to share the No. 3 receiver role.