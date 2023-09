Coach Doug Pederson said Jones is considered day-to-day with a knee injury and will undergo further testing Monday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Jones briefly left the game in the first half with a knee issue but returned and ended up playing 66 percent of the team's offensive snaps. However, he failed to record a reception on six targets. Further clarity on Jones' injury should surface Wednesday when the Jaguars have to release their first injury report of Week 3.