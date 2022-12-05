Jones brought in two of seven targets for 16 yards in the Jaguars' 40-14 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Fresh off a prolific 11-catch, 145-yard performance against the Ravens in Week 12, Jones significantly disappointed in what was believed to be a favorable game environment coming in. Jones still tied for the second-most targets on the afternoon for the Jaguars, however, which is certainly important when evaluating his overall fantasy outlook beyond just Sunday's game. Jones' first opportunity to bounce back comes in a Week 14 road divisional clash against the Titans.