Jones (knee) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice.

Jones gutted through a knee injury Week 2 against the Chiefs, but he hasn't been able to practice since then as a result of the issue. Earlier Wednesday, coach Doug Pederson told Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union that Jones is a "long shot" to suit up Sunday versus the Falcons in London. If that comes to pass, Jones would miss a second consecutive contest, giving Jamal Agnew and Tim Jones elevated roles behind the Jaguars' top two wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk.