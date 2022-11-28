Jones recorded 11 receptions on 14 targets for 145 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over Baltimore.
Jones set a career-high in yardage in a single game with Sunday's performance, powered by three receptions of 20 yards or more. He's now seen double-digit targets in consecutive games and in three of his last five matchups, though he had previously failed to top 68 receiving yards in that span. It's likely that Jones will revert to a more underneath role moving forward, though he has established himself as a key part of the Jaguars' offense.