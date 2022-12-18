Jones recorded six receptions on eight targets for 109 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 40-34 win over the Cowboys.

Jones entered the game with two touchdowns across 12 games this season, though he more than doubled that total with his effort Sunday. He found the end zone from five, 59 and three yards away -- with his final score coming at a crucial time in the fourth quarter. Jones has clearly established himself as a key part of the suddenly potent Jaguars' offense, as he has at least seven targets in each of his last five games. His results have been a bit more inconsistent in that same span, though he's topped 65 yards on four occasions.