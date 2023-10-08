Jones sustained a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Bills in London and is questionable to return.

Jones had been listed as questionable heading into the day with a knee issue that had sidelined him for Jacksonville's previous two games, but it's unclear if his departure Sunday is an aggravation of the prior health concern or if he's dealing with a new injury. Either way, Jones will presumably be evaluated in the locker room before the Jaguars determine whether he's fit to return to the game for the fourth quarter. He recorded three catches for 23 yards and a touchdown prior to his exit.