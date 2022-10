Jones (ankle) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones is officially listed as questionable for Week 4, but it looks like Jacksonville's No. 2 wideout is trending toward availability. Coming off a 10-83-1 performance against the Chargers in Week 3, Jones will once again have a solid opportunity to produce behind Christian Kirk as long as he does avoid the injury report leading up to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. E.T. kickoff.