Jones (ankle) is expected to be active for Sunday's game against Houston, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones' ankle issue kept him from suiting up Week 4, but Jacksonville's No. 2 wideout is expected to be back on the field Sunday. The wideout is coming off three limited practice sessions this week, and coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Jones is "fine." In any case, Jones' status will be made official 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.