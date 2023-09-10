Jones caught five of seven targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Colts.

Calvin Ridley was the top target for Trevor Lawrence in the Jaguars' opener, but Jones also thrived and highlighted his performance with an 18-yard TD catch late in the second quarter. The 28-year-old wideout is coming off a career-best campaign in 2022, his first season in Jacksonville, and while Ridley's presence could make it tough for Jones to match the 121 targets he saw last year, he still figures to be productive. He'll look to build on this performance in a Week 2 clash with Kansas City.