Jones (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Jones has missed six of the Jaguars' past eight games due to his knee issue and was a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday, but the coaching and training staffs were apparently encouraged enough with his health to give him the green light for Sunday. He'll suit up in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 1 and 2. In Jones' return to the lineup in last week's win over the Titans, he played 43 snaps on offense and finished with four catches for 20 yards on four targets.