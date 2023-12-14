Jones (knee) remained limited in Thursday's practice.

Jones has been dealing with the knee issue all season and has played in four straight games. There's little reason to expect this week to be any different, and Jones should be out there Sunday night against Baltimore. With Christian Kirk (groin, IR) sidelined, Jones is being counted on to log heavy snaps alongside Calvin Ridley and rookie Parker Washington. Jones is coming off a season-high 14 targets last week in Cleveland, but he turned them into an empty 5-29-0 line.