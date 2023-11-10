Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Friday that it's probably a long shot that Jones (knee) will be able to play against 49ers on Sunday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

DiRocco suggests that the team plans to give Jones another day in order to see if his playing prospects brighten, with further context regarding the wideout's Week 10 status slated to arrive once Friday's injury report is posted. If Jones remains out this weekend, added snaps will be available for Tim Jones and Jamal Agnew behind Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk.