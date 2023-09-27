Coach Doug Pederson indicated Wednesday that Jones (knee) is day-to-day, per John Shipley of SI.com, but acknowledged that the wideout looks like a "a long shot" to play Sunday against the Falcons, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

It remains to be seen if Jones -- who didn't practice last week -- will be able to get some on-field work in ahead of Sunday's contest in London, but at this stage it looks like the wideout is trending toward missing his second straight game. If that ends up being the case, Jamal Agnew and Tim Jones would continue to see added snaps this weekend behind top WRs Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk.