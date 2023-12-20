Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Jones (hamstring) is considered week-to-week, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Jones tweaked his hamstring late during Jacksonville's 23-7 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, and the injury looks like it could result in him missing some time. The wideout had already missed six of the Jaguars' first 14 games of the season due to a knee injury. With Christian Kirk (groin) already on injured reserve, any missed time on Jones' part would provide a path for Parker Washington and Jamal Agnew to handle expanded roles behind Calvin Ridley.