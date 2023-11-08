Jones (knee) was escorted inside Wednesday after briefly doing a change-of-direction drill, Eugene Frenette of the Florida TImes-Union reports.

Jones tested out his injured knee with the help of a brace, but it doesn't sound like it went particularly well. Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that injured reserve was a possibility for the wideout, with Jones having played in one of Jacksonville's last six games (Week 5 at Buffalo) prior to a Week 9 bye. Placing him on IR now would rule Jones out through Week 13.