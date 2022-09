Jones caught three of four targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 24-0 win over the Colts.

The 27-year-old played similar snaps to Christian Kirk and Marvin Jones in the season opener but was the clear No. 3 wideout Sunday with Jacksonville leading by multiple scores for most of the game. Jones has caught nine of 13 targets for 88 yards through two games, and the game script could be more favorable Week 3 against the Chargers.