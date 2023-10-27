Head coach Doug Pederson said Friday that he doesn't expect Jones (knee) to be available for Sunday's game against the Steelers, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Jones has appeared in only one of the team's last five games and had to exit that game early after aggravating the knee injury. With the Jaguars on bye Week 9, Jones' next chance to suit up would come Nov. 12 against the 49ers, assuming he sits out Sunday. Jones' status for Sunday's game will be confirmed when the Jaguars release their final Week 8 injury report later Friday, but anyone who had been hoping to deploy the wide receiver in fantasy lineups should start lining up alternatives.