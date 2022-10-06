Jones (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
After sitting out the Jaguars' Week 4 loss to Philadelphia, Jones has now had his reps capped in both of Jacksonville's first two practice sessions of Week 5. According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, head coach Doug Pederson expressed optimism that Jones will be ready to play Sunday against the Texans, but the wideout will likely need to upgrade to full practice participation Friday to head into the weekend without an injury designation.