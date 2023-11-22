Jones (knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Jones returned from a five-week absence for Sunday's 34-14 win over the Titans and caught each of his four targets for 20 yards while playing 63 percent of snaps on offense. It seems he may have to manage his knee for the rest of the year, but a key AFC South matchup with Houston this Sunday is one of the games were a more aggressive approach could make sense. Either way, Jones probably isn't at his best right now and doesn't figure to be as much of a priority as Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk.