Jones (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Jones should be able to play for a third straight week while managing the knee injury, after missing six of eight games Weeks 3-11. His importance to the Jaguars is heightened after Christian Kirk suffered a core muscle injury that will require surgery, but it might be tough for Jones to repeat his season-high 78 receiving yards from Monday's loss to the Bengals if he's catching passes from C.J. Beathard (shoulder) instead of Trevor Lawrence (high ankle sprain) this Sunday against the Browns.