Jones (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

Jones left practice early after testing his injured knee with the help of a brace, but he said afterward that he's making progress and suggested the brevity of his appearance wasn't indicative of a setback. He also confirmed he got a second opinion on his knee, coming out of a bye week after playing just one of Jacksonville's past six games. Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that a stint on injured reserve was possible, but it looks like Jones will avoid that for the time being even if he's uncertain for Sunday's game against the 49ers.