Jones (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, coach Doug Pederson previously suggested that he thought Jones will "be ready to go" this weekend against the Texans, with the wideout's ability to practice Wednesday -- albeit in a limited fashion -- supporting that notion. In Jones' absence in this past Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Christian Kirk (two catches for 60 yards) and Jamal Agnew (four catches for 50 yards) paced the Jaguars' Week 4 pass-catching corps.