Jones was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a chest injury, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.
His ability to practice at all to begin Week 13 prep likely puts Jones in good shape to play this Sunday in Detroit, coming off a career-best performance in which he recorded 11 catches for 145 yards and a game-winning two-point conversion against the Ravens. While a repeat performance isn't likely, Jones has four games with double-digit targets this season and will be playing in a dome against a shaky defense this weekend, assuming the chest injury isn't serious.