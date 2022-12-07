Jones (chest) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Jones was limited at practice last week as well by a chest issue before being deemed questionable for this past Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Lions. The wideout ended up suiting up for the contest and caught two of his seven targets for 16 yards while seeing action on 46 of the Jaguars' 56 snaps on offense. With no reported setbacks versus Detroit, it's possible that Jones' listed limitations Wednesday were simply a case of his practice reps being managed ahead of this weekend's game against the Titans.