Jones (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The same applies to Jamal Agnew (quad) , which sets the stage for one or both of the wideouts (who were inactive in Week 4) to potentially rejoin the lineup Sunday against the Bills in London. Friday's final injury report will clarify whether Jones approaches the contest with an injury designation or cleared to return to action from a two-game absence.