Jones (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Jones, who was inactive in Week 4 due to an ankle issue, returned to action in this past Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Texans. In the process, the wideout was on the field for 60 of a possible 75 snaps on offense, while catching three of his eight targets for 12 yards. Given that there's been no reported setbacks with his ankle, Jones' limitations Wednesday were quite possibly simply a case of the team managing his practice reps ahead of Week 6 action.