Jones secured one of four targets for 14 yards and rushed once for minus-3 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night.

Jones' numbers were a major disappointment for fantasy managers counting on him to put together a successful encore to his three-touchdown breakout just four days prior against the Cowboys. However, Trevor Lawrence focused heaviest on tight end Evan Engram in what is typically a thorny matchup for wideouts, and he distributed his passes to eight players overall. Jones' catch total was a season low, so he'll have plenty of room for improvement in a Week 17 road matchup against the Texans a week from Sunday.