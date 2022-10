Coach Doug Pederson said Monday about Jones (ankle) "I think he'll be ready to go", Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was expected to suit up for Sunday's loss to the Eagles but was ultimately ruled out before kickoff, to the detriment of Jacksonville's offense. Pederson said more information about Jones' status will come later the week, likely via monitoring him at practice, but it looks like the No. 2 wideout has a real chance of returning versus the Texans.