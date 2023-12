Jones caught five of 14 targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Browns.

Jones led Jacksonville in targets but finished fourth on the team in receiving yards. The 28-year-old played 84 percent of the offensive snaps with Christian Kirk (groin) on injured reserve and should continue to see a heavy snap share moving forward, though the current state of the Jaguars' passing game makes Jones a bit of a volatile fantasy option.