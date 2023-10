Jones (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

Jones, who last suited up Week 5, still has two chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, but the wideout's continued absence Wednesday indicates that his Week 8 status is cloudy. If Jones remains sidelined this weekend, fellow wideouts Jamal Agnew and Tim Jones would be in line to see added work behind behind Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk.