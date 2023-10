Jones (knee) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

Jones also missed Wednesday's session, so he'll need to practice Friday in some capacity in order to have a decent shot to play Sunday against the Colts. If the wideout is unavailable this weekend, Jamal Agnew and Tim Jones would be in line for added Week 6 snaps behind Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk.