Jones (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Juston Lewis of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Considered head coach Doug Pederson labeled Jones as week-to-week earlier Wednesday, the wideout's absence from practice is hardly a surprise. If Jones is unable to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Parker Washington and Jamal Agnew could be in line for larger roles in a Jacksonville offense that could have C.J. Beathard at quarterback instead of Trevor Lawrence (concussion).