Jones hauled in six of nine targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 28-22 loss to Washington.

The chemistry Jones and Trevor Lawrence developed in the preseason carried over into Week 1. The other Jones in this receiving unit, Marvin Jones, finished third in targets (four receptions for 38 yards). Zay could develop more fantasy value this season if he can leapfrog his veteran teammate and become the second receiving option behind Christian Kirk (six receptions for 117 yards). Jones and the Jaguars will take on the Colts next Sunday.