Jones (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Jones was limited in all three of Jacksonville's practices throughout the week, but he avoided an injury designation Friday. With fellow wide receiver Christian Kirk (groin) having been placed on injured reserve Friday, Jones and Parker Washington could see more opportunities moving forward. Jones posted a season-high 78 receiving yards after Kirk got injured Monday, but it remains to be seen if Trevor Lawrence (ankle) or C.J. Beathard will start at quarterback for Jacksonville.