Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Jones (hamstring) is "probably not" going to suit up Sunday versus Tampa Bay, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

Jones, who Pederson recently called week-to-week, looks set to miss at least one contest due to the hamstring injury he sustained in this past Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Ravens. Considering that Jones has already missed back-to-back practices, it wouldn't be surprising to also see him sidelined during Friday's session. Pederson did, however, note that Jones is making progress, which lends optimism to the idea that he could be available Dec. 31 versus the Panthers. On a plus note for Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence (concussion) is set to resume practicing Friday, per John Shipley of SI.com.