Jones (hamstring) is not expected to play Sunday versus the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones is officially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, but coach Doug Pederson stated Friday that the slot man isn't on track to be available at Tampa Bay. Pederson did label Jones 'week-to-week,' so the bigger question may be whether the veteran wideout will be ready to return Week 17 against Carolina. If Jones is indeed listed among Jacksonville's inactives 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. kickoff, there will be additional opportunities on offense available for Parker Washington and Jamal Agnew behind top receiver Calvin Ridley.