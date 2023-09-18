Jones failed to record a catch on six targets during Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Chiefs.

The 28-year-old left the contest during the first half with a knee issue but returned to the field, and he ended up playing 66 percent of Jacksonville's offensive snaps after he played 88 percent in Week 1. Jones couldn't get on the same page with QB Trevor Lawrence, and the veteran finished without a catch for the first time in 20 games (including playoffs) since joining the Jags. Jones remains a key piece of the offense but is likely to be a volatile fantasy option with Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk operating as the top targets in the passing game.