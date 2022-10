The Jaguars are optimistic that Jones (ankle), who is officially questionable, will play Sunday against the Colts, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Jones has been dealing with the ankle issue for a few weeks, missing Jacksonville's Week 4 game as a result before returning in Week 5. He logged three limited practices during the week, suggesting he has a reasonable chance of suiting up. With Marvin Jones (hamstring) already ruled out, Jones could see an increase in targets if he is able to play.