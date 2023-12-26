Speaking Tuesday, coach Doug Pederson expressed optimism that Jones (hamstring) could play Sunday against the Panthers, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Pederson said Jones will practice Wednesday. The veteran wideout pulled up lame in the Week 15 loss to the Ravens and was forced to miss the Jaguars' Christmas Eve contest with the Bucs. With Christian Kirk (groin) still out on injured reserve, the flailing Jaguars badly need any wideout help they can get. Tim Jones, Parker Washington and Jamal Agnew soaked up the wide receiver snaps behind Calvin Ridley versus Tampa Bay.